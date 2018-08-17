Unified and Murray firefighters work on a blaze at a house on Russell Road in Holladay Friday afternoon. Authorities are trying to determine the cause of the fire that gutted an empty four-car garage and charred part of a trailer. The blaze damaged the outside of neighboring homes but no injuries to people or pets were reported, said Keith Garner, Unified Fire Authority spokesman. Families in two of the homes were briefly displaced and were expected to return later in the evening. A downed power line made firefighters' work more difficult, but it wasn't clear if the line played a role in the fire, Garner said. Several in the neighborhood watched as 20 firefighters worked to douse flames.

