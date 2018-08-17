Former Utah Jazz and Utah Utes power forward Tom Chambers was charged with assault stemming from an incident that happened in April of this year, the Arizona Republic reported.

Police said the incident happened on April 15 in a Scottsdale, Arizona, restaurant, according to the Republic. Another patron, 22-year-old Alexander Berglet, began to insult the former NBA player, TMZ reported, and Chambers told police he reacted after Berglet said, “Your mom should have killed you when you came out of the womb as ugly as you are, your arms are silly, your chest is this. Your belly is big.”

According to TMZ, Chambers told police he was trying to get Berglet to “show respect” and that Chambers put his hands on him. Berglet, though, told police that Chambers grabbed him by the throat and threw him backwards, TMZ reported.

Scottsdale police Sgt. Ben Hoster told the Republic that neither man was arrested that day. Chambers was charged with two counts of assault, in addition to disorderly conduct, while Berglet was charged with disorderly conduct, the Republic reported.

Chambers was born in Ogden and played for Utah from 1977-81, starring for the Utes' Sweet 16 team in 1981. He played for six NBA teams, including two seasons with the Jazz in the mid-1990s, after being selected eighth overall by the San Diego Clippers in the 1981 NBA draft. He was inducted into the Utah Sports Hall of Fame in 2010.