SALT LAKE CITY — The 2nd District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected five nominees for a vacancy on the 2nd District Court. The vacancy results from the impending retirement of Judge Michael Allphin in October.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Michael Edwards, owner/attorney, Michael S. Edwards Attorney at Law; Brandon Poll, criminal division chief, Davis County Attorney's Office; Reuben Renstrom, justice court judge in South Ogden, South Weber, Harrisville, Riverdale and Woods Cross; David Williams, shareholder, Stoel Rives; and J.C. Ynchausti, justice court judge, Davis County Justice Court.

Written comments can be submitted to commission Chairman Mark Johnson at [email protected] or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330.

The deadline for written comments is noon on Tuesday, Aug. 28. The nominating commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments.

After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Gary R. Herbert, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Herbert's appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

The 2nd Judicial District includes Davis, Morgan and Weber counties.