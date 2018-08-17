CEDAR CITY — Color Country Interagency Fire managers will rescind fire restrictions on unincorporated private lands, state lands and federally administered public lands in southwest Utah on Monday.

After receiving recent precipitation, long-range weather forecasts are calling for improved wildfire danger conditions. The restrictions will be rescinded starting at 1 a.m. on all lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management Color Country District; the U.S. Forest Service's Dixie National Forest; National Park Service jurisdictions including Cedar Breaks and Pipe Spring national monument, Bryce Canyon and Zion national parks, and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area; the Bureau of Indian Affairs' Southern Paiute Agency; and unincorporated state and private lands in Washington, Iron, Beaver, Kane and Garfield counties.

"Regardless of fire restriction status, permits for any debris burning are always required and strictly enforced," Mike Melton, fire management officer for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, said in statement.

While fire restrictions have been lifted in these areas, wildfire is always a risk. Visitors are encouraged to use appropriate methods to contain fires, build them in areas free of vegetation, and to be certain that fires are completely extinguished after use.

Fire officials also caution against possessing, using, igniting or detonating fireworks and exploding targets on federally administered public lands as these acts are always prohibited, even when fire restrictions are not in effect.

For more information on fires in Utah visit utahfireinfo.gov.