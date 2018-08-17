SALT LAKE CITY — The city is now accepting pre-submittal applications for its Capital Improvement Program, which provides funding to replace or expand public infrastructure.

Residents, neighborhood groups, community-based organizations or neighborhood business district organizations can apply until 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 28.

Each year a portion of the city's general fund is transferred to the program. City officials first prioritize deferred maintenance, or asset renewal, and then consider new capital projects. Funding for new projects this year is recommended at about $4 million.

Some of the projects funded by the program include:

• The Rose Park pedestrian and bicycle byway will connect the Jordan River trail to Newman Elementary School, Salt Lake Center for Science Education and the Northwest Recreation Center.

• The Bridge to Backman project, a bridge and lighted trail for students attending Backman Elementary School. The project reduces the distance students travel on dangerous and busy roads by .6 miles.

• The Miller Park trail project that modifies the walking path to the Lee Charles Miller Bird Refuge. The modifications remove steep trail sections, protect a historic wall and make the path accessible for people with disabilities.

One application must be completed for each project requesting funding. The minimum request is $50,000 and the maximum is $500,000. In addition, the project must have a useful life of five or more years; it must be an asset owned by the city; and community outreach or alternative public engagement is required.

Applications can be emailed it to [email protected]. The application form can be found at slc.gov/hand/capital-improvement-program.