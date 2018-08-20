All the recent “fake news” rhetoric tells me that we have an uneducated public about what news is really all about. It’s sad to see so many make bad judgments about what constitutes real objective news and how to tell the difference.

Having been a professional in the journalism and public affairs world for many years, it’s sad that our current U.S. president claims that the press is an enemy of the people, and remarkable so many agree with him.

What we need is more required journalism education in our public school and college curriculums. Editorials help, but it's not enough. I taught mass communications college classes for many years, but mostly to communications majors. Now with the internet and its endless impact both good and bad, it is even more imperative for such enlightened instruction to our youth about what constitutes real news. Otherwise, the press will continue to have decreased validity from an uneducated public, which will be harmful to our future.

Clint Warby

West Jordan