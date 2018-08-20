I was in BYU's Allen Hall some time ago and was struck by the quality and good condition of the building after all these years. That building and the Amanda Knight Hall were the first BYU dormitories, built in the late 1930s in a charming Tudor Revival style.

Despite its charm and condition, BYU demolished Allen Hall. Some will say that BYU owned the building and could do whatever they wanted with it, which is true of course, and exactly what they did. Unfortunately, BYU not only threw away its own history, but the history of the broader BYU alumni, Provo and LDS communities. They made no serious attempt to find alternatives that would have preserved the building.

Fortunately, Amanda Knight Hall, the more architecturally notable dorm, still stands. Easily one of the most beautiful buildings BYU owns, it has been recognized as among the most historically significant buildings in Provo. BYU plans to demolish it as well, but it is not too late. BYU could preserve an important piece of its history and make a contribution to the broader community, but they must be open to looking at alternatives.

Alan Barnett

Salt Lake City