Utah's "Australian pipeline" with punters is examined in a Sports Illustrated article by Josh Niesen.

"At the time Utah seemed likely to take a step back on special teams. Tom Hackett, who had introduced the Pac-12 to the Aussie on-the-move style of punting, was training for the NFL draft after winning two consecutive Ray Guy Awards," Niesen writes. "Hackett's success seemed impossible to replicate—until the Myth of Mitch began to build."

That's Mitch Wishnowsky, who joined the Utes and won the 2016 Ray Guy Award.

“He’s just this stout human being, just this physical specimen that’s playing punter," said wide receiver Jameson Field. "He’s this Thor-looking punter who’s about to come in and run faster than all the receivers and be stronger than all the linebackers.”

Niesen noted: "When Wishnowsky arrived on campus, his appearance lived up to the legend: 6-foot-2, 220 pounds and, yes, looks and locks that called to mind Chris Hemsworth's as the Marvel superhero."

In other Utah Utes links:

— Jon Wilner of the Pac-12 Hotline previews the upcoming football season.

— Kyle Kuzma making a lot of campers happy in his hometown.

— Head HERE for more on Utah football.