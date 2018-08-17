SALT LAKE CITY — MoviePass changed again on Thursday.

The subscription service, which promised a new subscriber plan Thursday, formally announced it would charge $9.95 per month for three movie tickets every month.

But the service added a new feature that shows which specific movies people can see on that given day.

MoviePass released an email to customers about the changes, according to Business Insider.

“As we transition to the new subscription plan, we want to share more details about our service moving forward as part of our commitment to keep you fully informed. For the time being, we will be limiting the films and showtimes that are available to members each day. During this transition period, MoviePass will offer up to six films to choose from daily, including a selection of major studio first-run films and independent releases.”

So now, customers who want to use one of their three movie tickets for the month can only pick from the movies MoviePass chooses.

The email said “the schedule of available film selections will be published at least a week in advance on the MoviePass website so members can plan ahead for the films they want to see.”

This week’s schedule can be found on MoviePass’ website. It does not show any of the recent blockbuster hits, like “The Meg,” or this week’s new release, “Alpha.”

The new plan will make it easier for customers to determine which movie they’ll see. Their choices are still vastly limited, though.

But MoviePass still has plenty of questions to answer as it aims to be more transparent about its business, according to The Verge. The new plan is part of a transition phase for MoviePass, which means it could change again in the near future.

There’s also tremendous unpredictability with the new plan. Though the new plan says customers will have six or seven choices per day for films, the announcement email says “actual availability will change daily,” and “showtime availability may be limited depending on the popularity of those films on the app that particular day.”

“That unpredictability has been an ongoing problem with MoviePass, as it struggles to find a profitable model for its business by changing the service it offers customers, often abruptly and without warning,” according to The Verge.

Earlier this week, MoviePass’ parent company filed an earnings report that said the company lost $126.6 million in a three-month period that ended on June 30.