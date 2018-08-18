I can remember when Sen. Orrin Hatch actually demonstrated his understanding of how to "solve our shared problems,” the mission statement for his proposed $40 million legacy Hatch Center.

It was long ago that he and Sen. Ted Kennedy created funding for children’s health care to actually solve a problem.

Senator, any first-grader can demonstrate calling your opponent “dumb.” Why don’t you try really hard in your final few months in office to be a statesman and demonstrate how civility, listening, bipartisanship and cooperation actually could work in politics?

What you do will be your legacy, not your new mission statement to the contrary.

Nelda Bishop

Bountiful