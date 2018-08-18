We are called to be good stewards of the earth and God’s creation. That means stopping needless waste of our natural resources and pollution that threatens Utah communities.

Methane emissions from oil and gas are an opportunity to do just that. Because methane is essentially natural gas, it’s a valuable energy resource. The less we leak, vent or flare, the more we can keep in the pipelines to sell and generate power. It’s also important to note that cutting methane leaks also curbs other harmful emissions like smog-forming ozone.

Many parts of Utah struggle with smog and dirty air, especially in the Uinta Basin, and Utah’s Department of Environmental Quality has concluded that emissions from oil and gas production are largely to blame.

Sensible federal rules to cut methane emissions are important for our state. They’ll help ensure companies operate responsibly, resources are preserved, and Utah communities have healthy, clean air to breathe.

That’s what good stewardship looks like to me.

Will Markham

Salt Lake City