In a recent op-ed (Aug. 10), Steve Everly of Texans for Natural Gas claimed that there is no need for federal rules to prevent methane emissions from oil wells. His claim was based on the assumption that the market value of the gas was enough to motivate companies to reduce flaring and unnecessary venting. This assumption is not justified.

Methane, also known as natural gas, is a byproduct of typical oil production operations. If there are no pipelines to carry the gas, the default process is to flare or vent the gas to keep the oil well pressure from building up, resulting in decreased oil production. Without regulations limiting the venting or flaring, companies will choose the lowest-cost option. If no gas pipeline is in place, that low-cost option is to pollute our air, transferring additional costs to the public in terms of additional warming and health problems.

Indeed, a recent peer-reviewed study documented that methane pollution is 60 percent higher than previous EPA estimates. That’s an alarming amount of undeclared pollution, justifying federal rules that require companies to cut back on venting and flaring. Those regulations mean less pollution in the air and more product in the pipelines.

The International Energy Association showed that half of methane emissions can be cut at minimal net cost to companies. Federal rules to restrict methane venting and flaring are a win-win for Utahns and our state’s energy industry.

Kent Udell

Castle Valley, Grand County