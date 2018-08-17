SALT LAKE CITY — Two of the lead scientists from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey, which has created the most detailed three-dimensional maps of the universe ever made, will lecture the project’s two decades of exploration at the University of Utah on Tuesday, Aug. 28.

During the free lecture titled “Stars, Galaxies, and the History of the Universe,” the U.’s Kyle Dawson, an associate professor in physics and astronomy, and Gail Zasowski, an assistant professor in physics and astronomy, will present the big questions scientists hope to answer in astronomy and the new insights that the project has provided into the nature of the universe.

The 1 ½-hour lecture starts at 6 p.m. and will take place in the Aline Wilmot Skaggs Biology Building on the U. campus. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Please arrive early.

The lecture is part of the U.’s Frontiers of Science series that brings eminent scientists from around the world to the U. All Frontiers of Science lectures are recorded and can be viewed on the College of Science's YouTube Channel at youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwkQGkrodM2cmm80VgTTev9Y0BhvVOKRZ.