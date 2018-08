WEST JORDAN — Salt Lake County Animal Services’ fifth annual Petapalooza, a pet adoption extravaganza, is set for Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Viridian Event Center, 8030 S. 1830 West.

The event, which will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature hundreds of adoptable dogs, cats, birds, ducks, rabbits and reptiles from more than a dozen pet rescues across Utah.

There will also be live music, pet psychics, a pet photo booth, food trucks and face painting.