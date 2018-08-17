EDEN, Weber County — Police have identified the Roy man who died Thursday after losing control of the street sweeper he was driving on Powder Mountain.

Justin Sheen, 38, was tossed from the vehicle in the crash, Weber County Sheriff's Lt. Matt Jensen said.

Investigators believe the sweeper's brakes may have failed before it went up the mountain an estimated 45 to 50 feet as he tried to "ditch" the machine into the side of the mountain. The crash happened about 3:15 p.m. at 5200 N. Powder Mountain Road.

Witnesses tried to revive Sheen before medical crews arrived, but he succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene, officials said. One person who saw the crash reported the sweeper was traveling at a high rate of speed.