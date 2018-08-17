SALT LAKE CITY — A viral photo of Salt Lake City isn’t actually a viral photo of Salt Lake City.
On Aug. 11, a Twitter user shared two photos of what he said was Salt Lake City, along with two heart-eyed emojis.
It sent Utah Twitter into a spiral.
A response two days later to his post called out how the views weren’t actually of the Great Salt Lake.Comment on this story
“That is NOT the great salt lake,” Sara Komarek said in response to the original tweet, adding four photos of the Great Salt Lake. “(I don’t know) what you were trying to accomplish by lying about a location or editing pictures beyond repair but Utah doesn’t have rainforests. Very dry desert climate next to the salt lake.
The original tweeter responded, “That’s the uh joke,” implying his post wasn’t meant to be taken seriously.
It remains unclear where the two photos originated from. They appear to be stock photos of random islands.
However, the post didn’t stop Twitter from freaking out about the fake photo.
Most of the responses were just jokes.
People joined in on the fun and shared other fake photos of Utah cities.