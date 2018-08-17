SALT LAKE CITY — A viral photo of Salt Lake City isn’t actually a viral photo of Salt Lake City.

On Aug. 11, a Twitter user shared two photos of what he said was Salt Lake City, along with two heart-eyed emojis.

Salt Lake City, Utah 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/3rd2BMmMmg — diet man candy (@isnt_he_black) August 11, 2018

It sent Utah Twitter into a spiral.

A response two days later to his post called out how the views weren’t actually of the Great Salt Lake.

“That is NOT the great salt lake,” Sara Komarek said in response to the original tweet, adding four photos of the Great Salt Lake. “(I don’t know) what you were trying to accomplish by lying about a location or editing pictures beyond repair but Utah doesn’t have rainforests. Very dry desert climate next to the salt lake.

That is NOT the great salt lake 😂😂 THIS is.



Idk what you were trying to accomplish by lying about a location or editing pictures beyond repair but Utah doesn’t have rainforests. Very dry desert climate next to the salt lake. pic.twitter.com/4KYKTaBU0p — Sara Komarek (@sarakom616) August 13, 2018

The original tweeter responded, “That’s the uh joke,” implying his post wasn’t meant to be taken seriously.

It remains unclear where the two photos originated from. They appear to be stock photos of random islands.

However, the post didn’t stop Twitter from freaking out about the fake photo.

Most of the responses were just jokes.

You can’t fool me, I know idaho when I see it. https://t.co/idt5O1AE6H — Gatsby (@itsgatsbyyy) August 15, 2018

i’m in the wrong utah https://t.co/QLVLcH9NZk — celi (@celinavillatoro) August 15, 2018

I’d love to know which SLC, Utah you’re at https://t.co/TqfvJ15pvf — Aves🐍 (@avery_niicole) August 15, 2018

Ummmm is this the same Salt Lake City I know or https://t.co/sQ9RnagIUZ — Reannon Justice (@ReannonDQ15) August 15, 2018

Everyone needs to stop hating on the kid. I can confirm this is Salt Lake City, I've lived in Utah my whole life. https://t.co/cZ91JlKowu — lex♡ (@lexilulovesyuh) August 15, 2018

I love my city 🤩 https://t.co/d9pHs3IVNN — jay 🌺 (@jordanxsimmons) August 15, 2018

Idk what part of Salt Lake you live at, but I'd like to live there😂 https://t.co/PR5NoGeAVq — BayBug 🌻 (@BayleeJackson_) August 15, 2018

LOL yeah right https://t.co/wNB9x22Ffr — Kyra Sivertson (@Okbabyyt) August 16, 2018

You can see Antelope island in the first picture & West Valley in the second 😍😍😍 https://t.co/hTLeaxRXkK — Iván (@Ivan_Con_) August 15, 2018

wooow I’ve been going to the wrong Salt Lake City 🙃😂 https://t.co/QBlapTEGO6 — monica (@omgmonicaa_) August 15, 2018

wow can’t believe this is my city 🤤 https://t.co/uitRX4W9ih — ilhaam🥀 (@_maahli) August 15, 2018

Just feel like this doesn’t quite capture the true beauty of Utah https://t.co/dXcRhJAMvT — j (@thiz_justin) August 16, 2018

How can y’all hate this beautiful city https://t.co/NZzpRtbEY8 — Kit🦅 (@TherealIntraKit) August 16, 2018

I love living on an island so much https://t.co/l4whxGNI0s — Cisquotes (@Mourningpizza_) August 15, 2018

I think i’m living in the wrong Utah https://t.co/4qowm1jEOO — kennidee davis (@kenner_04) August 15, 2018

What i wake up to everyday 😍 https://t.co/jQBfcnjm0G — spicy mayo. (@FransisDerelle) August 15, 2018

Yeah this is actually Utah, y'all Missing out https://t.co/PSk9RkboM9 — 🇺🇾 Jeremy (@Jeremy_stocco98) August 15, 2018

Salt Lake is so beautiful in the winter 😍 https://t.co/q6fcMw6lEJ — Em (@EmilyyOrr) August 15, 2018

Utah isn’t even close to the ocean — Anthony Aguayo (@anthonyaguayo66) August 14, 2018

That is NOT salt lake 😂 — Kaity Martinez (@kaitlyncorin) August 16, 2018

People joined in on the fun and shared other fake photos of Utah cities.

My view from the Point of the Mountain near Lehi! Cannot get better than that! pic.twitter.com/i4XwOJpQKb — Steve Kinlichee (@ciskinlichee) August 15, 2018

I mean...Salt Lake City is pretty in it's own right, but it definitely doesn't compare to my Idaho Falls, ID pic.twitter.com/uUDGSanSUz — Jessica B (@YFanGirl_JB) August 15, 2018

No doubt!

A view from my porch this morning- pic.twitter.com/vC4JALxfs0 — Jessica B (@YFanGirl_JB) August 15, 2018

Ah yes, home sweet home, Holladay, UT pic.twitter.com/6fvaCEwKW1 — choir waifu (@annagroelly) August 15, 2018

The mountains are so beautiful pic.twitter.com/ELodozVqmr — Michael Jolley (@UTJolley) August 15, 2018