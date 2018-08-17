OGDEN — Police have arrested a man who they believe shot and killed a 21-year-old man near a pond.

Cory Michael Fitzwater, 35, was booked into the Weber County Jail late Thursday for investigation of murder.

The man's body was discovered about 4 a.m. Thursday, west of the 21st Street Pond near the Ogden River Parkway Trail, police said. His name has not been released.

Deputies say Fitzwater told officers in an interview that a .45-caliber gun they recovered was his and that he was in the area at the time of the shooting. The gun matched bullet casings found near the man, according to a police affidavit.

Weber County sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle with two people about 3 a.m. Thursday as it left the pond area, the statement says. The driver, whose name has not been released, had the gun in the car and told detectives he saw Fitzwater shoot the man in the head, police said.

The man was arrested for investigation of drug and unlawful gun possession. It's not clear if Fitzwater was the other person in the car.

A Utah State Crime Lab analysis indicated the casing found at the pond was fired from the gun seized in the traffic stop, the statement says.

People at a transient camp near the pond reported last seeing the man alive at 2 a.m., when he was alone. They left and returned to find him dead, then called police, the statement says.