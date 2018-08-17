A series of stories surrounding President Trump and the White House filled the news this week, and political cartoonists were quick to put their spin on things.

More than 300 papers answered the call from the Boston Globe to publish editorials about the freedom of the press on Thursday, Aug. 16.

Drew Sheneman

Joel Pett

The call to action was spurred by Trump's attacks on the media, calling them the "enemy of the people."

Scott Stantis

FBI agent Peter Strzok was fired this week after it was discovered he'd been sending anti-Trump texts.

Dana Summers

Strzok helped lead the FBI's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

John Brennan, former CIA director, was revoked of his security clearance this week. Brennan wrote an op-ed for The New York Times saying Trump did so to scare critics into silence and that the claims of no collusion with Russia are "hogwash."

Dana Summers

Former Trump aide Omarosa Manigault, who was fired in December, released her book 'Unhinged' this week, which tells of her time at the White House.

Chan Lowe

As part of the rollout for her book, Omarosa released recordings of White House chief of staff John Kelly firing her and a phone conversation with Trump.

Walt Handelsman

Other cartoon topics included the ongoing trade war with China and the industries that have been affected, the death of "The Queen of Soul," Aretha Franklin, and the announcement of a Space Force.

Drew Sheneman

Scott Stantis

Joel Pett

Joel Pett