SALT LAKE CITY — An underground gas leak at the Grand America Hotel Friday morning briefly forced evacuations of its first two floors.

Officers also closed Main Street between 500 and 700 South and paused TRAX service in the area about 9 a.m. Monday, said Audra Sorensen, spokeswoman for the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

No one reported being sickened by the leak, which was contained to the ground on the south side of the hotel. Sorensen said it wasn't immediately clear what caused an apparent break in the line, and fire officers allowed people to return moments after asking them to leave the hotel.

"I really hope that people will understand how important it is to avoid the area so we can get our work done," Sorensen said.

The Utah Transit Authority announced that its TRAX lines would not continue on their normal Main Street route in front of the hotel on Friday morning, and the disruption could cause delays. The agency on Twitter urged commuters to use a bus bridge it has put in place there.