Jakob Poeltl has an unlikely fan.

Charles Barkley.

The Round Mound of Rebound spoke favorably of the Spurs trading for the former University of Utah big man in the deal that was primarily done to swap Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan.

“Poeltl is a really good player off the bench,” Barkley said in an interview.

Barkley also called the 22-year-old one of the most underrated players in the league while lauding what he considers a “great, great trade by the Spurs.”

It’s always nice to be complimented, but Poeltl told reporters he’s not focusing on how he’s rated.

“Underrated, overrated, it really doesn’t matter that much to me,” he said. “There’s going to be guys that really don’t rate you as a player … that praise you into the heavens. For me I really don’t try to pay too much attention to that. I just worry about myself, worry about my own game.”

New #Spurs F/CJakob Poeltl on Charles Barkley saying he’s one of the most underrated big men in the, who is looking forward to learning from among SA big men... and first convo with Tim Duncan #NBA pic.twitter.com/tn2eERImRl — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) August 16, 2018

The 7-foot Poeltl was among the most effective big men in the game. According to hoopshype.com, there were only four more efficient bigs who averaged at least six possessions a game: Karl-Anthony Towns, Clint Capela, Anthony Davis and Kevin Love.

THE BYU ... MORMONS?

Former BYU basketball player and funny man/hoops color commentator Mark Durrant had a fun tweet in light of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ announcement about trying to avoid terms like Mormon and LDS.

I don't care what anyone says, BYU is making a huge mistake not going back to these beauties. pic.twitter.com/UGzsM2KJeE — Mark Durrant (@DurrantMark) August 17, 2018

Here’s the backstory on why the 1950 BYU men’s basketball team wore sweat suits that identified themselves as Mormons instead of Cougars. Spoiler: That team did firesides decades before it caught on with the football team.

FOOTBALL FEVER!

High school football season is here! If you haven't had a chance to catch up on your favorite team — or the team you like your alma mater to beat — we've got you covered with a preview on every prep pigskin squad in the state.

Our annual previews for every single high school football team (104) and region (18) in the state, plus a bunch of other preview stories, are DONE. We're talking like 500 combined hours of work, and that's probably a low estimate. Check 'em out! https://t.co/UpI6uenM7p — Ryan McDonald (@ryanwmcdonald) August 16, 2018

NEW VOICE

Tyson Whiting, who’s been in the Utah sports radio scene for a while, has been named the new voice of the Utah Grizzlies. Longtime broadcaster Adrian Denny left for a job with the Phoenix RoadRunners.

Words can't describe how excited I am for the opportunity. It's going to be a great year of Grizzlies hockey in the first year as a Colorado Avalanche affiliate. https://t.co/0vl9UIWVkU — Tyson Whiting (@TysonOnSports) August 16, 2018

WEEKEND PLANNER

Friday, Aug. 17

Minors: Bees at Reno, 8 p.m.

Minors: Owlz at Missoula

Minors: Raptors vs. Billings

Saturday, Aug. 18

MLS: RSL at Houston, 7 p.m.

NWSL: Utah Royals at Sky Blue FC, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer: Real Monarchs vs. Tulsa Roughnecks, 8 p.m.

Minors: Bees at Reno, 8 p.m.

Minors: Owlz at Missoula

Minors: Raptors vs. Billings

Sunday, Aug. 19

Minors: Bees at Reno, 2 p.m.

Minors: Owlz at Missoula

Minors: Raptors vs. Billings