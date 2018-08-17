WEST VALLEY CITY — West Valley City will say goodbye to one of its heroes Friday.

West Valley City Police Department Jill Robinson

Funeral services will be held Friday at the Maverik Center for Jill Lanette Robinson, 52, a city code enforcement officer who was shot and killed Aug. 9 while performing her duties.

"This past week has been the hardest week for me and our family. We are shocked and devastated beyond what one can even comprehend,” Robinson's sister and best friend Julie Robinson Egelund said prior to the funeral.

Egelund thanked many people for helping since that "horrible moment" last week, from the first responders who helped her sister, to the Maverik Center staff for "making this especially hard day as perfect as possible."

"Your love was needed and appreciated. It kept me going,” she said of all the messages and words of support she and her family have received.

Egelund said her sister was always up for anything, and she loved going camping, to hockey games or horse races in Evanston, Wyoming, with her.

"I’m going to have a hard time, because she was so full of life,” she said.

Afer Robinson was shot, the man accused of killing her allegedly set his neighbor's house on fire. Stephanie Sheen and Ryan Luke escaped their burning home, but it was declared a total loss and their six dogs and two cats died in the fire.

"Jill was an animal lover of all kinds. And I know they are together now. Jill will take care of them,” Egelund said.

She believes that love of animals, and service animals, might help code enforcement officers in the future.

"I have gone over in my head what happened to Jill multiple times to seek answers and to figure out what could we have done to change the events that day. And in all of my thinking, nothing could have changed those events. However, Jill had a love for the service animals, and I have the idea for the future protection of code enforcement by allowing you to have your own service animal for protection. This is my personal thought on how Jill might have had a chance that day,” she said.

The Emerald Society Pipe and Drum band escorted the Robinson family into the Maverik Center. Following the funeral, a small procession of West Valley police motorcycles, code enforcement vehicles and a fire engine will escort the hearse to the interment site, driving under an American flag hanging from two West Valley fire engines.

Gov. Gary Herbert has ordered all flags in Utah to be lowered to half-staff Friday in honor of Robinson. The interment will be held at Elysian Burial Grounds, 1075 E. 4580 South.

Robinson was a single mother of four children. She graduated from Peace Officer Standards and Training in 2004 and kept her certification current, even through it was not required for her code enforcement job. She was hired by the city 10 years ago.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office began screening charges on Thursday against Kevin Wayne Billings, 64, who is suspected of shooting and killing her while she was at his house for a follow-up investigation. Formal charges are expected to be filed early next week, possibly by Monday.

