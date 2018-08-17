SALT LAKE CITY — A man charged with shooting a driver during a road rage incident in April faces new charges after police say he hit another man with a baseball bat.

Arlo Rey Beltran, 32, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, and criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor.

According to the charges, Beltran was tailgating a vehicle on June 7 in West Jordan when the other vehicle pulled over. Beltran also pulled over, police said, and the driver of the other vehicle approached him to tell him to stop tailgating.

Beltran reached through his own window and hit the other driver's hand with a "small metal baseball bat," the charges state. He then made a U-turn, threw a metal object at the vehicle and drove off, police said.

The other driver's vehicle was "visibly damaged" by the object Beltran had allegedly thrown, charges state.

The wife of the man Beltran hit took a photograph of his vehicle showing its license plate number, according to the charges.

The incident took place little more than two months after Beltran allegedly shot another driver during a road rage argument on I-15. The other driver survived.

After that incident, Beltran claimed he'd been in Magna at the time of the shooting and that his friend had his car, police said, but later admitted he'd asked his friend to lie about the car.

Beltran is also facing a charge of retaliation against a witness, a third-degree felony, in connection with the alleged road rage shooting.

According to charging documents filed in a separate case last month, Beltran called a woman on July 14 and accused her of giving police his phone number, which officers used to take him into custody following the shooting. He told the woman he had come across the information as he was reading a police report provided in preparation for a preliminary hearing, which was set to happen two days later.

Beltran allegedly told the woman he was upset she had helped police and that "I'll take the chance and come shoot you in your (expletive) head," charges state.

At the July 16 preliminary hearing, a judge ordered Beltran to stand trial on both charges in the road rage shooting case: aggravated assault and felony discharge of a firearm, both second-degree felonies.

Beltran is scheduled to appear in court on all three cases on Aug. 30.