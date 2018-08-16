EDEN, Weber County — A man driving a street sweeper died Thursday after losing control of his vehicle and crashing on Powder Mountain, according to officials.

The man was traveling on North Powder Mountain Road when he lost control of the vehicle and "tried to ditch into the side of the mountain," Weber Fire District said. His vehicle then went up the mountain an estimated 45 to 50 feet, officials said.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was ejected and suffered massive trauma to his head and body. Witnesses started CPR before medical responders arrived, but the man succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on scene, officials said. His name was not immediately released.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," the fire district said.