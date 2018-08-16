Brad Westwood, public historian for the Utah Department of Heritage and Arts, left, and Clint Schelbitzki, assistant vice president of Western region public affairs for Union Pacific, watch as Gov. Gary Herbert shake hands with Nathan Anderson, director of public affairs for Union Pacific, during a press conference at the Union Pacific Intermodal Facility in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

The railroad announced a $1 million-plus donation to help Utah celebrate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad, which was commemorated by joining the Union Pacific and Central Pacific railroads with a golden spike at Promontory Summit on May 10, 1869. Added to $1 million allocated by state officials to Spike 150 — the nonprofit initiative created to commemorate the iconic event — Union Pacific's donation means Utah residents will party like it's 1869. The Spike 150 celebration includes a yearlong series of events to educate, inspire and unite all Utahns by paying tribute to the heroic achievement.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.