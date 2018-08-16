The Utah Valley University volleyball team will first showcase its new-look 2018 roster on Saturday afternoon with an exhibition contest at No. 8 BYU. The UCCU Crosstown Clash is free and begins at 1 p.m., at BYU's Smith Fieldhouse in Provo.

The scrimmage will be televised live on BYUtv, and live stats will also be available for the matchup by visiting BYUStats.com.

"I can't believe that the season is already here. We're looking forward to getting out there and competing against someone other than ourselves so we can prepare for the upcoming season. It's great that we are able to do that against a really strong program in BYU," 20th-year head UVU coach Sam Atoa said. "The girls are excited and anxious and looking forward to competing together on the same side of the net."

With eight letterwinners coming back but just a couple of returning starters, the new-look Wolverines welcome nine newcomers to the 2018 squad. Seven of the nine are true freshmen, while a pair of additions are transfers in junior middle blocker Makaila Jarema (Butler) and sophomore setter Jaysa Funk Stratton (Utah State).

After going 15-16 overall a season ago and tying for third in the Western Athletic Conference with a 9-5 league record, UVU was recently picked to finish fourth in the WAC this season in the league's preseason coaches poll. Sophomore outside hitter Kristen Allred, who was named to the WAC All-Freshmen Team a season ago, earned Preseason All-WAC honors this season as well.

In 2018, UVU will be without the services of multiple first-team All-WAC selection Madison Dennison (middle blocker), two-time All-WAC honoree Lexi Thompson (outside hitter), four-year starting setter Sierra Starley, two-year starting middle blocker Brighton Taylor and two-year starting right side Izzie Hinton. UVU will have just one senior on its roster this season in Alexis Davies (outside hitter/right side).

"We knew that we would be losing a very strong senior class last season, but I feel like we have a number of new players that can step in and help play those roles," Atoa added. "We're excited to have them here and are looking forward to seeing how the team performs."

About Brigham Young University

The eighth-ranked Cougars were once again picked as the preseason favorite to win the West Coast Conference this season after going 30-3 overall in 2017 and winning the WCC for the fourth-straight season with a 17-1 record. BYU has also advanced to the NCAA Tournament the past six seasons and made it to the Sweet 16 (regional semifinals) in 2017.

Five Cougars were named to the All-WCC Preseason Team this season in McKenna Miller, Kennedy Eschenberg, Mary Lake, Lyndie Haddock-Eppich and Roni Joines-Perry.

BYU enters Saturday's exhibition holding an unblemished 13-0 all-time record against Utah Valley, but UVU took the then 14th-ranked Cougars to four sets in Orem a season ago.

Up next for UVU

The Wolverines will have their final preseason tune-up on Tuesday, Aug. 21, at UVU's Lockhart Arena when the team hosts its annual Green and White scrimmage. The intrasquad exhibition will take place at 6 p.m., and will have free admission. Utah Valley will then officially open its 2018 campaign on the road on Aug. 24-25, at the UC Davis Aggie Invitational. There, the Wolverines will take on Holy Cross and the host UC Davis Aggies on Aug. 24, before closing the opening tournament against Northern Arizona of the Big Sky Conference on Aug. 25.