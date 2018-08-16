SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz have signed undrafted rookie center Isaac Haas.

The team announced the signing of the 7-foot-2, 290-pound center Thursday afternoon. Haas averaged 3.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals in four appearances with the Utah Jazz during the Las Vegas Summer League. He also had three blocks.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Hokes Bluff, Alabama, native averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 23.4 minutes during his 35 starts for Purdue as a senior during the 2017-18 season. His efforts earned himself third-team all-Big Ten and AP honorable mention honors.