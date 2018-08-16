TAYLORSVILLE — Police are searching for an alleged sexual assault suspect they believe sneaks up on women on a running trail in Taylorsville.

"The suspect has been progressively getting bolder with his actions and we would like to stop him from continuing," Unified Police Sg. Melody Gray said in a news release Thursday.

According to Gray, the man has inappropriately hit or grabbed areas of the women's bodies.

"The suspect has been seen running on the trail behind the victims and hiding in bushes with a backpack," she said.

Gray said police have received several reports of sexual assault at Jordan River Parkway between 4500 South and 4100 South.

The man is described as between 20 and 30 years old, between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall, with black hair and a skinny build.

Unified police are looking for anyone with information about the man or victims who have not yet come forward.

Unified Police Department's non-emergency line can be reached at 801-743-7000.