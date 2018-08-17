Donald Trump is all wound up over the embarrassment of being outplayed by his reality show protege, Omarosa Managualt. He lashed out at former CIA Director John Brennan for expressing a low opinion of the Trump presidency, in order to distract attention from the wrath of a woman scorned.

In a gross abuse of power, Trump revoked Brennan's security clearance.

Now the intelligence community has lost access to the wise counsel of the man who engineered the bin Laden foray. The irony is boundless.

Trump seems to be more concerned with protecting his own self-interest than the national security. He has an enemies list (sound familiar?) of those he intends to blackball when they criticize his behavior.

His divisive behavior is truly abnormal for a national leader because he is pitting one side of the country against the other (think 1864). His incompetence, ignorance and dishonesty is damaging the fabric of our democracy.

The Russians may be cyber attacking our electoral systems again, and Trump is doing nothing about it. If we are to arrest the decline of our national prowess, we must get out the vote in the midterm elections. We must elect people who will exercise the constitutional checks on this presidential threat to our democracy.

Don Hiddleson

Millcreek