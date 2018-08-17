While Utah’s strong economy has benefited families across our state, it has also sent housing costs skyrocketing, causing a mismatch of wages versus housing costs for roughly 58,000 Utah families who pay more than half their monthly income on rent.

Although the mismatch of low wages and high housing costs is decades old, accelerated household formations and birthrates after the Great Recession and relocation of families taking advantage of better job opportunities have created a demand for more housing units than builders can produce; this is the case for rental housing and homes for sale. The result is rapidly rising rents and rapidly rising home prices.

Fortunately, this spring, Congress took significant steps to meet Utah’s and America’s growing housing affordability challenges by passing the omnibus spending bill. The bill included the first expansion in 10 years of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credits program (housing credits), which is an essential tool for building and preserving affordable rental housing in Utah and across the country. Housing credits fund large amounts of the cost to develop rental housing projects so rents are low enough to be affordable to low- and very low-income earners and seniors.

Investors buy the tax credits and receive an ownership interest in the rental project, along with a fixed amount of credit toward federal income taxes that are owed.

A public-private partnership, housing credits are smart policy with a long track record of success, which harnesses the entrepreneurial spirit and accountability of the private sector for the public good. Since it was signed into law by President Ronald Reagan in 1986, the housing credit has helped to create 3 million affordable rental homes nationwide.

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch’s leadership and commitment have been crucial to strengthening and expanding the housing credits. Hatch and his colleagues have shown that Congress can meaningfully begin to address our housing needs. By strengthening further a proven policy like the housing credits, they will do even more to ensure families, seniors and veterans in Utah and across the country can afford a place to call home and that our communities enjoy the economic and health benefits that go along with it.

Now is the time to build on this momentum. As Hatch advocates for the remaining provisions of the bipartisan Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act of 2017 (SB 548), of which he is the lead Republican sponsor, we encourage his colleagues to join him in his efforts to strengthen and expand the housing credits. The House companion bill (HR 1661) is co-sponsored by Utah Reps. Mia Love and John Curtis. Both Love and Curtis served as city mayors in Utah, which gave them a clear understanding of housing needs on a community level.

Utah Housing Corporation is a public corporation created by Utah legislation and is the state’s leader in financing affordable housing. Working with the private sector, Utah Housing Corporation provides mortgage financing for lower-income homebuyers and rental properties. At no cost or risk to the state, Utah Housing Corporation has provided financing for 91,000 single-family home purchases and 26,000 multifamily apartments since 1977.

Housing credits allow for the allocation of precious resources to slow intergenerational poverty, which is an investment in valuable lives and families; better housing for our growing population of seniors, and the preservation of existing housing stock.