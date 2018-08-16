SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a new style guide regarding its name on Thursday.

The guidelines call for "The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” to be used upon first reference, and “the Church,” “Church of Jesus Christ,” or the “restored Church of Jesus Christ" in subsequent references.

When referring to members, the terms "members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints" or "Latter-day Saints" are now preferred, too.

Read all of the new guidelines here.

Despite the new guidelines, the word “Mormon” became the top trending hashtag on Twitter in the Salt Lake City area just minutes after the announcement.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

"Mormon" has been an easy and useful shorthand for so long that this is going to be hard. But I'll make the effort. https://t.co/BIKk4XP9R6 — Jared Cook (@jkimballcook) August 16, 2018

Gonna have to change the name of that newsroom now. https://t.co/qHlD2YpMLe — Spencer Ryan Hall (@spencerhall) August 16, 2018

The biggest part of the rebranding exercise today is saying that LDS is no longer ok. The rest we've seen before. — BCC (@ByCommonConsent) August 16, 2018

Paging @OKMormon @Mormonger @MyMormonOpinion and all those other twitter accounts out there with Mormon in their name. https://t.co/0f1qlUHfo0 — LDS Truth (@ldsthoughts92) August 16, 2018

You can’t say Mormon or LDS anymore? That is going to ruin so many bios. — Drew Davenport (@DrewDavenport) August 16, 2018

Most importantly: Can I still call Jell-O a "salad"? #mormon — Moose J. Moose (@MooseJMoose) August 16, 2018

Gone from twitter for an hour and came back to find I'm not Mormon anymore. Huh. — Vakaviti (@vakaviti) August 16, 2018

Just changed Twitter profile from 'Mormon' to 'Latter-day Saint.' — BUM (@brandongutie) August 16, 2018

True story: my first e-mail was a hotmail, and was [email protected] I don't use it anymore, but if I did, I guess I'd have to ditch it? :D — Steve Lambson (@kremlincardinal) August 16, 2018

That will be interesting to see what happens to @MormonNewsroom, @MORMONorg and https://t.co/48tISOP7EA. What do you name these if you’re not going to use the abbreviations? Gonna be super long and hard on search. — Nick Newman (@nicknewman801) August 16, 2018

That's entirely consistent with the way the church has been dealing with this issue for awhile, and for good reason -- a lot of people hear "Mormon" and assume it means "not Christian." It doesn't mean we're disavowing the Book of Mormon or anything though. — Angela (one of many) (@angelaisms) August 16, 2018

Personally, I hate using the term “Mormon.” It does carry a negative connotation, even with the campaigns mentioned before. I feel like saying “I belong to the Church of Jesus Christ” is a great way to spark conversation with no previous misconceptions. — Skylar. (@Skylar_Breeann) August 16, 2018