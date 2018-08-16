Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is discouraging people from referring to the church as the Mormon Church.
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a new style guide regarding its name on Thursday.

The guidelines call for "The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” to be used upon first reference, and “the Church,” “Church of Jesus Christ,” or the “restored Church of Jesus Christ" in subsequent references.

When referring to members, the terms "members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints" or "Latter-day Saints" are now preferred, too.

Despite the new guidelines, the word “Mormon” became the top trending hashtag on Twitter in the Salt Lake City area just minutes after the announcement.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

