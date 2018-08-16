SALT LAKE CITY — Balloons in the sky, dogs on the street, Elvis on the big screen, Diplo on the stage and monster trucks in the arena — just a few things to anticipate throughout Utah this weekend.

Here’s a rundown of five different Utah events happening between now and Sunday. If you get bored, there’s no one to blame but yourself.

Utah County Fair

The Utah County Fair is already in full swing, and runs through Saturday evening at the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds. Check out taxidermy exhibits, get stuffed yourself (on greasy fair food, of course) and check out rodeos, monster truck shows and demolition derbies. Hey, there’s even an official hot dog eating contest. Aug. 16-18, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily; 475 S. Main St., Spanish Fork; general events free, with tickets for bull fighting, rodeo, monster truck and demolition derby at various prices (801-851-8472, utahcountyfair.org).

Twilight Concert Series

David Vogel DJ and record producer Diplo, shown here performing at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City in 2016, returns to the Twilight Concert Series on Aug. 16.

It’s back. Salt Lake City’s annual Twilight Concert Series returns for a new season on Thursday. Diplo headlines the show, which returns to the Gallivan Center after spending a few years at Pioneer Park. Check out the Deseret News’ recent piece on the best songs by past Twilight Concert performers. Aug. 16, gates open at 6 p.m.; 239 S. Main St.; sold out through primary vendors, check secondary markets (801-524-2600, twilightconcerts.com).

Elvis’ Comeback Special

50 years ago, Elvis Presley staged a legendary comeback, in the form of a now-iconic TV special. That special, and an accompanying behind-the-scenes “making of” featurette, come to Provo’s Cinemark 16 and Farmington’s Station Park 14. Elvis had a lot of great looks, but for our money, he never looked cooler than he did in this special. Aug. 16 and 20, 7:30 p.m.; 1200 Town Center Blvd., Provo; 844 W. Clark Ln., Farmington; prices vary (fathomevents.com).

Bark at the Moon 3K/5K

Food vendors, bands, glow-in-the-dark dog leashes and very good boys — this event has it all. The Humane Society of Utah hosts Bark at the Moon, a 3K/5K run/walk for all you dog lovers out there. Adult attendees are allowed to walk up to two well-socialized dogs (no retractable leashes allowed). The first 200 registrants even get a free glow-in-the-dark dog leash. Aug. 17, 4-11 p.m.; 1355 W. 3100 South, West Valley City; $40 for adults, $15 for children ages 11 and under (801-261-2919, utahhumane.org/barkatthemoon).

Ogden Valley Balloon & Artist Festival

Want to get high … up in the air? Head to the Ogden Valley Balloon & Artist Festival. In addition to 15 hot air balloons, the three-day event includes art classes, a car show and live music. Balloons will launch at mornings and evenings for each day of the festival. Aug. 17-19; Aug. 17 and 18, 7 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Aug. 19, 7-11 a.m.; 2100 N. 5600 East, Eden; free (ogdenvalleyballoonfestival.com).