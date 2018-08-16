SPANISH FORK — The 2018 Aeroplanes, Trains & Automobiles show will take place at Woodhouse Field, 2050 N. 300 West, on Saturday, Aug. 25.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature exotic airplanes, classic cars and high-speed flybys. There will also be a short takeoff and landing drag race, where pilots fly a 3/4 mile straightaway down and back in a drag racing format side by side. There will also be an autocross event, parachutists and live music.

Admission is $3 for children 12 and under and $5 for adults in advance at www.sfcitytix.com. Tickets at the gate are $4 for children 12 and under and $6 for adults.

For more information, log on to woodhousefield.org.