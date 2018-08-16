SALT LAKE CITY — Orem ballroom dance group The Pulse had an unusual challenge when they performed a dance routine to Jennifer Lopez’s song “Amor, Amor, Amor” Wednesday night: Impress the very woman who sang that song and make it on to the next “World of Dance” round.

It was close but the group — with the women wearing hot pink fringe jumpsuits — pulled it off, receiving a combined score of 84.3 from judges Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo for their Latin ballroom routine. The eight-member team, with dancers ages 15-17, beat their rival for the round, Iowa Girlz, by the slim margin of 0.3.

“By the hairs on your chinny chin chin,” said Hough, a Utah native who studied at the same Orem dance studio as The Pulse, after the scores were revealed. “That was close. Wow!”

The Pulse’s full performance didn’t air on Wednesday night's Duels round — the second stage of the competition — but NBC’s “World of Dance” YouTube channel released a digital exclusive of the performance.

Wednesday night marked the end of the Duels round, and all three “World of Dance” acts from Utah this season — The Pulse, Jaxon Willard and Charity and Andres— have advanced to the third round of the competition, the Cut. The Cut will begin airing on NBC next Wednesday at 8 p.m. MT.