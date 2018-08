BLUFFDALE — The city will celebrate the completion of Fire Station No. 2 and Westgate Park with ribbon-cuttings on Friday, Aug. 24.

The new fire station, 14895 S. Noell Nelson Drive, will officially open at noon. There will be a reception and tours following the ribbon-cutting.

Then at 2 p.m., officials will open Westgate Park, 14881 S. Harmon Day Drive. The new park features a pavilion, restrooms, a playground and a basketball court.