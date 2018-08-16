COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — The police department is urging residents to register their bicycles.

Residents can fill out a form and bring it to City Hall, 2277 E. Bengal Blvd., where they'll be given a sticker to put on their bike. The sticker will make it easier to reunite owners with stolen bikes in the event they are recovered.

Police officers will even help residents place the stickers on the bikes if they bring them with them.

The form can be downloaded at cottonwoodheights.utah.gov. Copies are also available at City Hall.