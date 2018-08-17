SALT LAKE CITY — One Georgia grocery store won’t have a lot of ramen for a while.

Police officials in Fayette County, Georgia, said someone stole about $100,000 worth of ramen noodles sometime between July and August, according to The Star-Telegraph.

Investigators said they have no idea where to find the missing noodles.

The incident occurred when a driver parked his 53-foot truck and trailer at a Fayette County Chevron back on July 25, according to Fox 5.

But when the person returned, the truck — along with $98,000 worth of ramen noodles, were gone.

The victim checked with the property owner to see if the vehicle had been towed. It hadn’t. He also checked with other truck drivers to see if they knew anything.

So how many packs of ramen noodles is this?

WXTA reported that 48 packs of ramen cost about $9. That means the thieves stole close to 520,000 packs of ramen noodles.

The story made the rounds on social media.

Don't buy Ramen off the street, ya'll.https://t.co/bktynB9Xad — Tim has issues (@LaptopShopWH) August 15, 2018

That'd be a whole cargo ship's worth. — Jeremy Hagley (@herdfan78) August 15, 2018

It's like a really sad version of Ocean's 11 https://t.co/SNA4dJ9KU7 — Marc Hyden (@Marc_Hyden) August 15, 2018

Never thought I’d see the words “high-dollar heist of Ramen Noodles” used together in a sentence. https://t.co/9YtYXH3e6N — FGPiper (@fgpiper) August 15, 2018

No arrests have been made.

Police said the theft is likely one of a string of thefts in the area, according to WCMH.