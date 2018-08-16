SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police were looking Thursday for a man who allegedly dragged a woman 30 feet with his car.

The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers observed a fight between a man and woman as they left the Alta Motel Lodge, 1899 S. State, according to Salt Lake police.

As the man started to drive off, the woman attempted to get out of his car but the man kept trying to pull her back in, police said.

"The male suspect then drove off with the female hanging out of the vehicle. The female fell to the street," according to a police statement.

The woman was dragged about 30 feet before escaping. Police say she suffered minor injuries.

Police got into a brief chase with the man, but called it off because of erratic driving. Officers did get a good look at the man, however, and believe they know who he is.