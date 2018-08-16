OGDEN — Ogden police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old man whose body was found near a pond early Thursday.

The body of a male was discovered about 4 a.m. west of the 21st Street Pond, according to police. The body had "significant trauma" and the death is considered suspicious, said Ogden Police Capt. Danielle Croyle.

An autopsy will determine the exact cause of death. The Weber County Homicide Task Force is investigating.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.