LOGAN — A Logan man suspected of committing multiple burglaries, including targeting high-end bicycles and other expensive items in Logan, has been charged in connection with more incidents.

David William England, 24, was charged Wednesday in 1st District Court with three counts of burglary, a second-degree felony; four counts of burglary of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor; and two counts of theft, a class B misdemeanor.

Combined with charges in three other cases filed over the past three weeks, England now faces a total of 36 charges: seven counts of burglary and two counts of theft, second-degree felonies; six counts of unlawful acquisition of a credit or debit card and two counts of theft, third-degree felonies; six counts of burglary of a vehicle and two counts of theft, class A misdemeanors; four counts of theft, attempted burglary of a vehicle, unlawful use of a bank or credit card, three counts of trespassing, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors.

Logan police began investigating a series of burglaries, thefts and vehicle burglaries starting near the end of July in the northeast part of Logan as well as North Park.

"He was breaking into garages and vehicles and going into the curtilage of the homes to take expensive property. David was starting to do this every night for a couple week span," according to a Cache County Jail report.

England targeted mainly high-end bicycles, including a specialized Rockhopper; a specialized Turbo Level Expert electric bicycle valued at more $5,700; a Cannondale Jekyll bicycle valued at $2,000; plus a 2015 Yeti Enduro SB5c woman's bicycle and a 2015 Pivot Mach6 men's bicycle, each valued at $5,000, according to police affidavits.

Other stolen items include bike helmets, gloves, bike shoes, Oakley sunglasses, headphones, a Yeti cooler and Yakima Frontloader bike racks, the affidavits state.

Police say surveillance video from one of the burglarized homes showed a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with a rack on top of the roof. Officers began conducting extra patrols in the area looking for the vehicle.

On July 27, police spotted the vehicle and began following. But the driver soon turned his truck around and began following the unmarked police car, the affidavits state. The officers pulled into a nearby gas station.

"The truck pulled up on our right side and rolled his window down. Upon seeing the driver I immediately recognized that he fit the description of the male seen in surveillance," an officer wrote in a report. "David asked what we were doing in his neighborhood. I told David we needed to talk to him and to pull over. We identified ourselves as police and activated our lights."

England then claimed he had spotted "three kids up to no good so he followed them. … David then talked about how the kids had stolen bicycles but abandoned them, so he got on the bikes and started riding them around," according to one of the reports.

Search warrants were served on England's garage and a storage shed where police say numerous stolen items were found. A KHS bike and a Santa Cruz super light bike that were reported stolen in 2017 were also found in his garage, one affidavit states.

"Detectives listened to his jail phone calls (following his arrest), and he was talking to his father about other stolen property he had. He asked his father to dispose of some of the items by throwing it away," a report states.

Detectives were able to recover the property but wrote that they fear England will dispose of more stolen property if he is released from jail, some of which hasn't even been reported as stolen yet.

"We are still currently getting new victims every day reporting their property stolen, and we are tying it back to David," police wrote in an affidavit filed Wednesday.

England has an initial appearance scheduled in one case on Thursday, and court appearances for two others scheduled for Aug. 28.