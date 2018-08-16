MAPLETON — The city will celebrate its 117th birthday with a Founders Day celebration on Monday, Sept. 10.

The party will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Mapleton City Offices, 125 W. 400 North.

Participants are being asked to bring a smartphone or tablet to play a game. The city will also be selling historical books. Cash or credit cards will be accepted.

According to the city's website, the first settlers, attracted by land offered through the Homestead Act, arrived in the area around 1870. The town was originally known as Union Bench until 1901, when the name was changed to Mapleton. The city was officially incorporated in 1948.