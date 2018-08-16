WEST VALLEY CITY — Three Arizona residents have been arrested in Utah and accused of kidnapping a teenage boy and holding him hostage in a local hotel while demanding a ransom from his parents for his safe return.

Juan Carlos Moreno Trinidad, 41, Issa Al-Sadoon, 26, and Nadia Avalos, 31, all of Phoenix, were arrested Tuesday by West Valley police for investigation of aggravated child kidnapping and theft by extortion, according to Salt Lake County Jail reports.

A 17-year-old was "forcefully" taken and held hostage in a hotel room where his kidnappers demanded money for his return, "all while indicating (through the victim’s phone calls) that they would kill or do bodily harm to the victim if their demands were not met," according to the reports.

When police later rescued the boy, he told them "that he had been taken at gunpoint, and he believed if he did not go with them his mother would likely be hurt. The victim gave information that he was told to make the phone calls to his mother for the ransom demands," the reports state.

West Valley police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku said the boy was taken from the area of 3500 S. Redwood. She said the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force was working on an unrelated investigation when they learned about the kidnapping. That's when both West Valley police and the FBI became involved in the case.

Using, in part, surveillance video from businesses in the area of the kidnapping, detectives were able to track down the teenager and the kidnappers, Vainuku said.

"During the investigation, the location of the victim and captors was found by law enforcement. Law enforcement officers were able to safely and quickly take three captors into custody while rescuing the victim," the reports state.

Officers surrounded a Motel 6, 315 W. 3300 South, and arrested one of the men when he left the room to go to his car, Vainuku said. Inside the vehicle investigators found a gun and a "large knife."

Contact was then made with the remaining two people inside the room who were talked into surrendering, according to Vainuku.

She said from the time her department was notified until the teen was recovered was about eight hours.

Investigators believe the alleged kidnapping was drug-related and that the teen was not chosen at random. Details about the possible connection between the three alleged kidnappers and the boy and his family were not revealed. According to the reports, at least one of the alleged captors "admitted to being addicted to heroin and said he was going through withdrawals."

Inside the hotel room, "a second loaded firearm, several phones and a small amount of a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine were located," the reports state.

Avalos and Al-Sadoon were also arrested for investigation of transaction of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.