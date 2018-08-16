SALT LAKE CITY — Despite how many brides you’ve seen walk down the aisle this wedding season, you’ve probably never heard a version of Pachelbel’s Canon quite like this.

Eddy Chen, one of the two classical musicians behind the YouTube channel TwoSet Violin, tried out a new, not-so-classical instrument recently: the rubber chicken.

In a video titled “Pachelbel’s Chicken,” Chen performs a four-part rendition of Pachelbel’s Canon, including harmonies, with nothing besides a rubber chicken and a microphone.

According to the TwoSet Violin’s website, their goal is to “make classical music relevant to the modern generation through fun, humour and simplicity.”

Watch the full video here.

