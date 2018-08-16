Wednesday evening, the Claret and Cobalt took to the pitch to take on LAFC. Road matches have not been kind to Real and this match was more of the same. LAFC's Christian Ramirez scored two goals in the match. Ramirez received a great ball from Carlos Vela for his first goal in the 13th minute. In the 31st minute, Ramirez scored again off an assist from Eduard Atuesta. Real never scored, and to make matters worse, Nick Rimando left the match in the 46th minute, due to a hamstring injury. RSL lost 2-0 and will have a quick turnaround as they head to Houston for a Saturday matchup.

Nick Rimando (4.5) - Rimando could only make it to the 46th minute. A hamstring forced Rimando out of the match. It was the first time in 462 games that Rimando was subbed out. Unfortunately, two goals that went past him early put Real in a deep hole.

Aaron Herrera (5.5) - The backline looked iffy early on, but Herrera and the lot tightened up after Rimando's exit. However, Herrera can't allow so much to get past him.

Justen Glad (6.5) - The only consistent starter in the backline this season has been Glad. His 84th-minute yellow card was a testament to his strong challenges; this one was just late.

Nick Besler (5.5) - Besler started in Marcelo Silva's place. He was solid next to Glad, other than losing track of Ramirez in the 13th minute. Besler just needs to find comfort in the time he does get.

Shawn Berry (6) - Berry hasn't had much play this season, but he was great to insert for a midweek match. He played 56 minutes and looked like he could demand more time on the pitch.

Albert Rusnák (5.5) - Since the neck injury, Rusnák hasn't really looked the same. Coach Mike Petke placed him on the wing, but he only produced two chances. However, his 41st-minute attempt almost found the back of the net.

Stephen Sunday (5.5) - Sunny worked hard to control the midfield, but the possession just wasn't there. LAFC asserted control, and Sunny and company were always playing catch-up.

Kyle Beckerman (7) - Beckerman plays hard, no matter the score, and it could be seen Wednesday night. In the 10th minute, Beckerman poked the ball away from LAFC, and RSL had a great counter chance. He will need to continue to bring this energy.

Brooks Lennon (6.5) - Moving out of the backline, Lennon played in the midfield. At his more natural position, Lennon looked fresh and showed energy on both sides of the pitch.

Sebastian Saucedo (6) - Bofo had a great look in the 10th minute, but LAFC's goalkeeper, Tyler Miller, turned it aside. Saucedo ended up with four shot attempts.

Corey Baird (5) - The slump continues for Corey Baird. He did not score and couldn't even get a shot off.

Substitutes:

Andrew Putna (6) - In the 46th minute, Putna subbed in for the injured Nick Rimando. Putna posted a shutout from then on and had four key saves.

Joao Plata (5) - Plata came into the match in the 56th minute to relieve Shawn Barry. With one shot on goal, he provided little for RSL.

Pablo Ruiz (5.5) - Ruiz entered the match for Sunny in the 72nd minute. He equaled Plata's shots on goal, but really just helped keep LAFC from scoring again, as he played back in formation.