Layton’s 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

LAYTON — When the Layton Lancers kick off the 2018 season Friday night against the Box Elder Bees, it’ll be the beginning of a new era of Lancers football.

For the first time in 13 years, since 2005 in fact, Jim Batchelor won’t be roaming the Layton sideline.

Instead, former Bonneville and, more recently, Davis, head coach Tyler Gladwell will be heading the Lancers football program.

As such, it’s all about new beginnings in Layton.

“It is a brand new start for us,” Gladwell said. “There is a new coaching staff, you’ve got new players. There is a new offense, new defense and new special teams.”

New is exactly what the Lancers needed after their 2017 campaign. The team struggled mightily and finished the year winless.

Rather than focus on the failures of the past, even as a motivational tactic, however, Gladwell and his staff have decided to embrace the present and only the present.

“We are trying to start new,” said Gladwell. “I think it is human nature for the kids that were here and experienced (last season) to have some sort of hangover. It’s just human nature, but

that isn’t something we have talked about. With me coming in, the majority of our coaches are new and we are just trying to start something new and move forward. We want to focus on the now, not on the past or the future.”

The present for the Lancers appears promising. The team returns upwards of 11 starters from last season, many of who were and are still underclassmen. As such, even with a new system, Gladwell expects to rely heavily on those returners.

“We did get some younger players who had a lot of varsity time last year,” Gladwell said. “ That is a good start. There is a good group of seniors who were juniors now that are coming back. We are going to rely on them to bring the other kids with them.”

Gladwell’s focus since he arrived at Layton hasn’t actually been drilling the kids as to what his offensive and defensive philosophies are. Instead, he has gotten to know his team, in hopes of creating new systems ideally suited for them.

“I think that as a coaching staff it is most important that first, you learn the kids. You first learn who they are so you can put them in a position to be successful,” said Gladwell. “Then you introduce your scheme. You introduce your offense and defense and then you adjust your scheme to them.”

When it comes to goals for the Lancers in the upcoming season, Gladwell is just as zen. While wins are understandably important, region and state championships the ultimate goal, he is more concerned about his team’s execution.

“I want us to be able to perform week in and week out at a high level,” said Gladwell. “Worrying about the results or your record isn’t something I’ve ever focused on. Of course we want to win, but more importantly, week in and week out I want us to be competitive. I want us to focus on our performance, how we played, how we executed, how we hustled and what our attitude was.

"We are going to base our season on that.”

Layton Lancers at a glance

Coach: Tyler Gladwell is entering his first season as the head coach of the Lancers. Prior to his time at Layton, Gladwell was the head coach at Davis High School, where he racked up a record of 23-8. His overall coaching record currently stands at 26-15 (he was also the head coach at Bonneville High, his alma mater). He is a graduate of Weber State University.

Layton Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Tyler Gladwell

2018 offensive production: 7.6 ppg (23rd in 6A)

6 returning starters

Multiple formation offenses

Key offensive returning starters

Jon Hunt (TE): Was an all-around offensive contributor for the Lancers in 2017. Hunt was second on the team in both receptions and yards gained through the air, with 11 catches for 152 and a score. He also carried 22 times for 74 and two touchdowns. Hunt even saw some time at quarterback, where he completed 15 of 33 passes for 170 yards.

Mason Clark (OL): Was one of four Lancer offensive linemen to start a contest last season and return this year.

Returning offensive starters

Offensive newcomers to watch

Gladwell’s comments on his skill position players:

“Offensively, at wide receiver, Micah Parkinson is a returning starter. He played a lot of defensive back last year, and a little bit of receiver. He is a kid that we want to lean on this year. Experienced kid. We also have Nate Atkinson, Caden Winn, Jaden Randall. Wyatt Stettler. Those are kids that we want to lean on offensively, whether it's at wide receiver or running back.

Jon Hunt has some varsity experience and he is coming back at tight end and Cannon Panfiloff played some tight end too, he’s back. That’ll be our offensive kids."

Gladwell’s comments on the Lancers quarterback depth chart:

“Landon Brandt will be our starting quarterback. Behind him, we have Tyler Reed who’ll be our backup and then we have Austin Graham who got some varsity time last year.”

Gladwell’s comments on the Lancers' offensive strategy:

“We are going to use multiple formations. I think it depends on the type of kids we have in what type of offense we will run at any given time, but it is definitely multiple. We want to try and lean on the kids with experience, even though it is a new offense that they have been learning this offseason.”

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018:

The Lancers had the worst offense in the 6A classification last season, averaging 7.6 points per game. With a new coaching staff and new offense system, there isn’t really anywhere to go but up. Layton has a good amount of returning starters, guys that played varsity football, including along the offensive line and at the skill positions. Quarterback will the position that decides the success or lack thereof of the Layton attack. Landon Brandt has been tabbed the starter and if he can have a solid season the Lancers' offense should improve dramatically.

Layton Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Cameron Pribble

2018 defensive production: 34 ppg (17th in 6A)

7 returning starters

4-3 defense

Key defensive returning starters

Alec Bolingbroke (LB): Recorded the second-highest tackle total by a Lancer last season, with 48, trailing just Drew Ferneau. Bolingbroke also recorded a sack, one of eight Layton players to do so.

Micah Parkinson (DB): Had 22 tackles last season, one of the highest totals of any returning Lancer defensive backs. His four interceptions were the most of any player on the team.

Returning defensive starters

Alec Bolingbroke (LB)

Joel Dopp (DB)

John Cedeno (DL)

Jon Hunt (DL)

Magnus Toomalatai (LB)

Cannon Panfiloff (DL)

Caden Winn (LB)

Defensive newcomers to watch

Mason Clark (DL)

Ethan Wilde (DL)

Lexton Adams (DL)

Gladwell’s comments on key defensive returners:

“Alec Bolingbroke is back for us, he played linebacker last season. We’ve also got Joel Dopp returning at defensive back. We have another kid who got some varsity experience last year who is playing a different position now. His name is Magnus Toomalatai. He is going to play linebacker for us this year."

Gladwell on his overall feelings about the Lancers' defense:

“I feel good about all the kids. They are working hard trying to learn our system. They fly around and swarm to the football. They all have good attitudes and want to play physical and hard.

Defensively, at the first of the year, you always seem to be ahead of the offense and I think that is a good sign for us. I think our defense is doing some really good things. They have a good positive attitude and work hard together as a group.”

Keys for Defensive Success in 2018:

The Lancers defense, similar to the offense, returns a good amount of players with varsity experience, kids who were sophomores and juniors last season, but got time on the field. The defense was the strong suit in 2017 and that appears to be the case again. Our linebackers are particularly strong, with Alec Bolingbroke and Magnus Toomalatai leading the way. How effective the Lancer defensive line is will go a long way in determining the success of the overall defense.

Coaches preseason Region 1 straw poll: Seventh

Deseret News Region 1 prediction: Fifth

Key Region Game: vs. Syracuse, Sep. 14 (Week 5)

Bottom line:

After suffering through a miserable 2017, the Lancers are a different team this time around. The offense, on paper, appears greatly improved thanks to experience at every position group, except for quarterback. The defense, meanwhile, has experience throughout and should be able to take a leap forward. Contending for a playoff spot in Region 1 may be too much to ask of the Lancers, but another winless season certainly does not appear to be in the offing.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — at Box Elder, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — BRIGHTON, 4 p.m.

Aug. 31 — at Davis, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — at Fremont, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — SYRACUSE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at Clearfield, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — NORTHRIDGE, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — WEBER, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — OLYMPUS, 7 p.m.

Felt’s Facts for Layton

All-time record: 235-277-1 (50 years)

Region championships: 10 (1969 co, 1971, 1974 co, 1977 co, 1978 co, 1979 co, 1987, 1993 co, 2007, 2008)

Playoff appearances: 26

Current playoff appearance streak: 0

All-time playoff record: 19-25

State championships: 1

State championship record: 1-3

Most played rivalry: 49 meetings with Clearfield dating back to 1968. Layton leads 25-34.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Layton ended Skyline’s state-record 262-game scoring streak (1986-2007) by whitewashing the Eagles 49-0 in a quarterfinal game in 2007. ... Layton played in the highest non-overtime tie game when it tied West 27-27 in 1970.

Last 5

2017 — 0-10 (0-6 in Region 1 - Missed playoffs)

2016 — 6-4 (3-3 in Region 2 - Missed playoffs)

2015 — 5-4 (2-4 in Region 2 - Missed playoffs)

2014 — 2-8 (0-6 in Region 1 - Missed playoffs)

2013 — 4-7 (3-3 in Region 1 – 5A First round)

Layton coaching history

2018 — Tyler Gladwell (0-0)

2005-2017 — Jim Batchelor (60-76)

2000-2004 — Steve Smith (14-39)

1996-1999 — Carter Cook (10-30)

1991-1995 — Curtis Page (26-23)

1987-1990 — Tom Moore (13-24)

1985-1986 — Joe Wood (10-8)

1984 — Brad Hawkins (1-8)

1972-1983 — Gary Hansen (68-54)

1968-1971 — Dick Bubak (33-12-1)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2008 — Dallin Powell, OL

2008 — Thomas Bryson, DL

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.