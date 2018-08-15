Note: Farmington is a first-year school participating in Region 5.

FARMINGTON — Farmington has a football team.

On Friday, August 17, that team will kick off the inaugural season for Farmington High School against the Timpanogos Timberwolves.

That game, to played in Orem, will be the first of many for the Phoenix, the newest school in Davis County, as well as the state of Utah.

The contest will also mark an end, however, the end of an interesting first offseason for the Phoenix and head coach Daniel Coats.

Coats, a BYU alum and veteran of the NFL, was tasked with bringing together kids from both Davis and Viewmont High schools this summer.

Both the Vikings and the Darts have impressive traditions in football, but that didn’t exactly make the transition easier.

In fact, it may have made it all the more difficult.

“The hardest part was getting everybody on the same page,” said Coats. “We had to get these kids who had different football terminologies, different ways they have been taught the game to speak the same language.”

Coats and his staff have succeeded in the task, for the most part.

“It is coming,” said Coats. “We aren’t to where everyone is 100 percent on the same page yet, but it’s coming.

“We’ve had too many times were seven guys are there and just a couple aren’t, but that usually comes with having time with a program and playing together for so long. They are doing a great job improvising as they learn more about each other.”

Learning has been the theme of Farmington practices all summer long. Not only are the Phoenix bringing football players from two different programs together, they are doing so with youth.

“We are young,” said Coats. “Our numbers are high in terms of kids wanting to play football. Most of the teams I have been a part of have had 50, 60, maybe 70 kids on a good year. We are sitting at 90, 93 kids to be exact. The only problem is we are young and small.”

Even so, the Phoenix have every desire to win.

“We are capable,” said Coats. “With it being our first year we have set the bar high. We are not going to just settle for going out there and making a good show of it. We are not going to settle for trying to keep it close. We are going out to win.

“I have been trying to beat that into the boys' minds. They have everyone else in their lives telling them, ‘Oh, it’s your first year, it is going to be rough.’ They are getting that from everyone else. As long as they are here with us, our goal is to win. Not to give it our best, but to fully do it.

If we do end up coming up short it’ll be because we left it all out there, not that we are new or young. We are capable.”

Farmington Phoenix at a glance

Coach: Daniel Coats is set to begin his first season as the head coach of the Phoenix. Coats is a graduate of Northridge High School as well as Brigham Young University. He is also an alum of the NFL, having played tight end for the Cincinnati Bengals and Denver Broncos.

Farmington Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Daniel Coats

Spread offense

Key offensive starter

Hayden Toone (RB): As a Davis Dart, he rushed for 257 yards on 64 carries in 2017. Toone was the second leading rusher on the team, trailing just Dalton Adams.

Offensive newcomers to watch

Coats' comments on the Farmington offensive strategy:

“What offense we are going to run is kind of the golden question. It is a little bit of everything. I loved anything and everything that Freddie Fernandes (current coach at Roy High) does, so our offense has a Northridge, Roy kind of feel. I also got to play under one of the greatest offensive masterminds, in my opinion, in Coach Gary Crowton up at BYU, so I use some of his stuff. There is also some stuff I did up in Cincinnati, with the Bengals. Our offense is a mish-mash of about five different styles. It will flow seamlessly together if we get the boys speaking the same language.”

Coats’ comments on quarterback Wyatt Evertsen:

“Wyatt is extremely talented, just unseasoned. He really he is getting into the mix of it right now. Is he ready? Yes. He just needs to step up and do what he knows he can do.”

Coats’ comments on the offensive line:

“We are young and small. We don’t the size to really battle with the big guys we are going to go against, but we do have guys that are ready and willing. I am expecting big things from the Cano brothers (Ryo and Takeo). They are going to be our bookends at offensive tackle and I think they are going to do great.”

Coats’ comments on running back Hayden Toone:

“He is our veteran. He is the guy that has varsity experience and has done stuff before and had success. Now he just has to do it with a young and inexperienced group.”

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018:

Offensively, the Phoenix have talent, especially at quarterback. Wyatt Evertsen is gifted, tall — he is well over 6 feet — and has a strong enough arm to make the throws that’ll be asked of him. Toone is a solid running back with experience and the Cano brothers appear to be more than capable at offensive tackle. The key to the season, offensively, will be development. Farmington needs its talented players to develop and gain much-needed experience, while at the same time players develop improve behind them.

Farmington Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Cody Caputo

4-2-5 defense

Key defensive starter

Mason Masters (LB): Is a little undersized at linebacker, but “will step up to any challenge you throw at him.”

Defensive newcomers to watch

Coats’ comments on the Farmington defensive strategy:

“We don’t want to lock ourselves into a this is who we are. We want to put the kids in the best position to be successful. We might come out one game looking a certain way and the next game do something entirely different. If we had to narrow down our scheme, it’d probably be a 4-2-5. Most of the time, for the most part, that will be our base defense.”

Coats’ comments defensive end Brayden Wilson:

“His is an international rugby star. He was in Ireland this summer playing rugby and he went to France as well. He is a monster of a defensive end. I am expecting him to have a good year.”

Coats’ comments the Phoenix secondary:

“Our secondary is probably the strongest position group on our defense. We just have a lot of athletic kids there. They are the type of athletes that if we leave them alone and let them be they’ll do great. That is the great thing about that position. If you let them be them it usually goes well.”

Coats’ comments on safety Hayden Wilcox:

“Hayden is a tall guy who can cover. He’ll come up and make a hit. He is, like most of them, another one of those dudes who is young. He is capable. It is going to be about making sure his mind there.”

Keys for Defensive Success in 2018:

The Phoenix are small and undersized on the defensive line and at linebacker. The secondary is deep and talented, but young. Similar to the offense, the Farmington defense needs experience. If the Phoenix are to be successful they will need young and untested players to learn and grow quickly.

Coaches preseason Region 5 straw poll: Sixth

Deseret News Region 5 prediction: Sixth

Key Region Game: vs. Roy, Oct. 12 (Week 9)

Bottom line:

Farmington is about as young a team as they come. The majority of expected contributors are juniors, many of whom have yet to play in a varsity game. There is talent to be sure, like quarterback Wyatt Evertsen, safety Hayden Wilcox and defensive end Brayden Wilson, and especially at the skill positions, but the team is untested. Farmington may be successful, talent often wins out, but it also wouldn’t be surprising to see the Phoenix struggle in their inaugural season.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — at Timpanogos, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — NORTHRIDGE, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — MURRAY, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — at Alta, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — at Viewmont, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — WOODS CROSS, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — BOX ELDER, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — at Bountiful, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — ROY, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — at Highland, 7 p.m.

