SALT LAKE CITY — The Get Into the River Festival — a monthlong series of community events centered on the Jordan River and Jordan River Parkway — will take place during September.

During that time, cities and counties along the river will host events near their section that help celebrate, protect and restore the Jordan River.

Some of the scheduled events include:

• WalkFifty, a 50-mile, 20-hour walk along the Jordan River Trail starting in Bountiful and ending in Saratoga Springs, 5 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 8.

• Pancakes and puncturevine pull, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 8, at Jordan Park, 1060 S. 900 West, Salt Lake City.

• A canoe/kayak trip along the river from 2000 N. Redwood Road in Salt Lake City to Porter's Landing Park in North Salt Lake, 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 8.

• A cleanup of the Meadowbrook Nature Area, 9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Sept. 13, 1100 W. Carlisle Park Lane, South Salt Lake.

• A Walk the River event, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 15, Inlet Park, 6800 N. Saratoga Road, Saratoga Springs.

• Riverfest, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 15, International Peace Gardens, 1060 Dalton Ave., Salt Lake City.

The Jordan River corridor runs through three counties and 16 cities flowing from Utah Lake, through the Salt Lake Valley, and finally into the Great Salt Lake.

For a complete list of events, log on to getintotheriver.org or nslcity.org.