The Wildcats have announced the 2018-19 schedule and are looking forward to a tough schedule to help the team and program grow.

"We are excited about the schedule and the opportunity to play some established programs early," head coach Velaida Harris said. "We have two games against solid in-state opponents, as well as teams from the WCC, Big West, Conference USA, the Southland Conference and the A-10. The goal is to prepare our team for the challenging Big Sky schedule that lies ahead. I believe our preseason schedule does just that."

The 2018-19 schedule will include nine non-conference games, highlighted by home games against the University of Portland and University of Texas El Paso. Weber State will hit the road during Thanksgiving to take on Incarnate Word, University of Texas San Antonio and Virginia Commonwealth at UTSA.

Other notable road games will be against Pepperdine and in-state rivals the University of Utah and Utah Valley.

Weber State will open the home season on Nov. 3, in an exhibition game against the College of Idaho, followed by another exhibition game on Nov. 9, against La Verne University. The season will start Nov. 12, against Portland.

Weber State will begin its 20-game Big Sky Conference season on Dec. 29, with a pair of home games against Eastern Washington and Idaho. The first Big Sky road game of the season will be Jan. 3, at Northern Arizona.

The 'Cats will conclude the conference season on March 9, on the road at EWU before going to the Big Sky Tournament in Boise, Idaho, where all 11 Big Sky women's teams will participate in the championship tournament.