OGDEN — The city is now accepting nominations for the annual Mayor’s Awards in the Arts.

Awards may be presented in the following categories, though not all categories are awarded each year: arts in education, youth artist, dance, theater, music, visual arts, craftsfolk, media/design arts, literature, lifetime contribution and arts advocacy.

Nominees for all awards must live or have their primary workplace in Ogden. They’ll be evaluated on the significance of their contributions and achievements, and the range of individuals and groups served by the contributions.

Nominations, which are due Friday, Aug. 24, can be made at ogdencity.com. For more information, call 801-629-8718.