Volunteers with ASEZ, a World Mission Society Church of God university student volunteer group, clean up garbage and weeds along I-80 on Wednesday. ASEZ stands for Save the Earth from A to Z. The World Mission Society Church of God is devoted to volunteer community service, with more than 8,000 branches in 175 countries throughout the world. The project was conducted in association with South Salt Lake's Urban Livability Department.

