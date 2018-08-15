SPRINGDALE, Washington County — A body believed to be that of a man who went missing in Zion National Park on Monday has been found, park officials said Wednesday.

Maurice Harris, 47, was last seen Monday afternoon at the trailhead of the East Rim Trail on the way to a shuttle stop, according to a statement from the park. More than 40 people from local search and rescue crews, including canine units and helicopters, participated in the search for Harris.

The body was found Wednesday at the end of Deertrap Mountain Trail, a dead-end spur off the East Rim Trail, according to park officials. The man was wearing a backpack and clothing matching Harris', park officials said.

AllTrails classifies Deertrap Mountain Trail as a difficult, less frequented 9-mile hike.

Park officials Wednesday were making plans to recover the hiker's body safely.

“This is an extremely sad event,” said park superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh. “Our thoughts go out to Mr. Harris’ family and friends.”

No additional details, including what may have caused Harris' death, were immediately released.